finally next week Square Enix ends its great wave of releases that it had this year, and the game that will close everything is neither more nor less than Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion. Game that complies because it is a remastering of the video game originating from PSPonly with graphic changes that are noticeable to the naked eye.

To celebrate that there are a few days left before the release goes on sale, some media have produced comparative videos where it is put one by one with the original version of portable consoles. And although it was not necessary, you can appreciate the effort that has been put into the port, having an aspect that is quite close to what the remake of FFVII.

Check the video:

This is the synopsis of the game for those who are going to join the adventure:

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII reveals the story of Zack, a warrior who will live an adventure in which role-playing and action mix to create a title that bears the inevitable hallmark of the studio. In this adventure we will discover the events that occurred with Sephiroth, Shinra and Zack himself. Crisis Core becomes an inescapable game for those who want to know everything about the past of this cult saga.

Remember that the game comes out on December 13 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: IGN

editor’s note: No doubt the improvement is quite good, but even so the PSP one looks super good for our times. For reasons of money I am not going to buy the game, but eventually I will get it for Switch, since I want the soul of portable gaming to be preserved.