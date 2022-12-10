Homework | Do this with dark clothes, and black stays black – Washing is surprisingly not the only situation that fades color

There are many ways to influence the fact that the colors of textiles remain unchanged during washing. And washing isn’t even the only thing that fades colors. An expert tells the best tricks for washing clothes.

Laundry service belongs to the basic chores at home, which goes well with many routines. However, there are a few tricks that can make it easier.

Of course, dark and white clothes should be washed separately, but, for example, dark blue and black clothes can be washed in the same machine, advises Marttaliito’s household expert Niina Silander.