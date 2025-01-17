A double rumor spreads like a cloak of mystery throughout the universe of Hollywood and that of American politics. Michelle Obama’s absence from Carter’s funeral and the announcement that he will not be at Trump’s inauguration as the new president this Monday the 20th have spread the idea that the Obama marriage is in crisis.

Added to this is the alleged ’cause’: the relationship of the former North American president with the actress Jennifer Aniston. It was not enough that Michelle spoke about her husband recently or that the actress took it as a joke.

The information points in two directions. Last October, comedian Jimmy Kimmel questioned Jennifer Aniston about the matter. “It’s not true,” he replied calmly. “I met him once… but I actually have more dealings with Michelle than with him.”

The ‘affair’ is a story that originally appeared in the magazine InTouch, which was titled The truth about Jen and Barack! in which I know that both had a romantic relationship.

He Daily Mail opens its digital version this Friday with the following headline: “Crazy rumors about Jennifer Aniston. The harsh admission that it hasn’t always been a bed of roses. And now Michelle is not showing up for Trump’s inauguration… what is happening with the Obamas’ marriage?” he asks.

Jennifer Hudson denies her relationship with Obama. CREDIT/YouTube

Married to Barak Obama for 32 years, Michelle and her husband often exchange messages of love on the networks and wherever they go. That’s why her intervention on Jennifer Hudson’s show when she was asked about Barack was a bit cold. “Okay, okay. He’s still working really hard, but I think that’s something he’ll always do.” Apart from adding that he was focused on his latest project, the Obama Presidential Center (a museum and library in Chicago) and that it was difficult to buy him Christmas gifts.

Be that as it may, it is known null feeling that Michelle has with Trumpwhich would explain his non-attendance at his inauguration next week in Washington.