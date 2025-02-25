Housing fails in his second attempt to carry out the land law

The socialist wing of the Government had entrusted to the PNV the beginning of the processing of the Land Law, after the failure of the first attempt. “In case someone allergies the PSOE, now goes hand in hand with the PNV,” said the Minister of Housing, Isabel Rodríguez last week. But the antihistamine has not worked: the PP has lying on Tuesday the taking into consideration of the norm, which has not had the support of the usual partners to the left of the Executive, or Junts. Not even to add, which is part of the government.

If homes are missing in Spain, why are there almost half a million without selling?

The Ministry of Housing developed months ago a bill with which it intended Make the entire project fall. However, this department ended up withdrawing the project the same day its processing was voted to avoid a parliamentary defeat last May. “The PP had with me the commitment that we would speak later,” during the rule, Rodríguez said a few days ago, but “for damaging the government, it is damaging its own companions,” in reference to the municipalities and communities governed by conservatives.

This Tuesday, failure has become evident. The spokesman of the PP in Congress, Miguel Tellado, had already shown in the morning his rejection of the Land Law, agreed between the PSOE and the PNV and who arrived at Congress in the form of law proposal to skip the first steps of the procedure . During his appearance in the lower house, Tellado defended his own proposal that, he said, “if he solves the problem” of the house in Spain, in front of the “incomplete” and “precarious” norm, whose process was voted this afternoon.

“The problem of access to housing, which affects thousands of Spaniards, requires responsibility on the part of all,” sources from the Ministry, who undertake to “continue working by the municipalities and autonomous communities for Achieve the objectives pursued by this reform: to expedite the construction of affordable housing, increase the legal certainty of all operators and adapt urbanism to the environmental standards of the 21st century. ” “The responsibility in no case is expressed through the block,” consider these voices.

“The proposals are not up to that draft that occurred in 2018, but they are bad copies, half -copies,” said the PP deputy, Miguel Ángel Sastre Uyá, in reference to the attempt to modify the law of the law of the Land by Mariano Rajoy. “If the PNV had not supported the motion of censure, we would have saved us seven years of legal insecurity and seven years enduring this government,” he said from the gallery. During his speech, the deputy said that the text presented on Tuesday “is reactivated with haste because the PP presents its alternative in the Senate.”

The Socialists have made a strong defense of their proposal. “My responsibility was not to measure the electoral times,” Rodríguez repeated, in reference to the attempt to process the law at the gates of the European campaign, in May 2024. But this time they have preferred to leave the PNV to lead the Defense of a text practically identical to the housing withdrew in May. The only difference is that the competence of territorial and urban planning instruments delegate to regional regulations.

“We can not agree with the entire of the law. The objective, he insisted, is “that a formal or procedure vice can be remedied” and what urban planning that requires up to 8 or 10 years are not annulled “by minor formal defects.” In fact, the cowboy herself has indicated that her group will present amendments to the text agreed with the PSOE. “We cannot deny ourselves the opportunity to talk about a problem that affects thousands of municipalities” against “the lagoons of the current law,” the deputy of the Canarian coalition, Cristina Valido, claimed in the same way.

The Popular Party has started the year making its housing policies, which try to erect as one of the pillars of its opposition strategy. “We have our own alternative, which is solid, is well founded and is one of the most powerful issues of the start of the year,” says sources from Genoa, who accuse the government of launching “empty promises.” The norm registered by the PP in the Senate repeals the tensioning areas, which established the Housing Law.

The leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo has convened several acts in the last weeks with representatives of the sector and summoned its presidents and regional presidents to a conclave in Asturias to mark the lines to follow in this area. Among them, their own soil law, which they have registered in the Senate and that, according to some voices of the sector, do not have large fundamental differences with the norm that wants to carry out the PSOE. “His approach is similar, even in some paragraphs the writing is identical,” Vaquero recalled from La Tribuna. “It is not possible to complain, denounce inaction and, when you have the opportunity, not act,” he said.

Adding has not supported on Tuesday the proposal of the PNV and PSOE soil law. “If it is taken into consideration, it will be to return to measures that have been holding housing policies that we know do not work, because they have taken us where we are now,” argued the spokeswoman for training in Congress, Verónica Martínez Barbero. “Real estate ball recipes come to resurrect,” he said about a rule that they have rejected from the beginning, as have also done ERC, Bildu or Podemos. Vox and BNG have refrained.

“It is a solvent text,” said the Deputy of Almar, Alberto Ibáñez I Mosquita, “but for those who believe that the system works, but there is a problem of application, bureaucracy, that public administrations are not efficient in this matter ”

“I appreciate that the debate occurs, another thing is whether what we propose here is what is needed or not,” said Bildu Oskar Matute spokesman. The Basque deputy has claimed to modify article 18, which limits the surplus value for the conversion of rustic to urban land and has justified its vote against that “with this reform, so that it is built more, we are giving more capacities to use the same Tools that have taken us here. ”

ERC has justified its vote against because the norm “limits the right of people to challenge urban projects and public action” and remains at the service of speculation, said Deputy Etna Solems Fayos. “They are not going to be innocent or administrative mistakes, which will facilitate this law is a urbanism without control, the brick without rules, the open bar and the law of the west distant,” said the spokeswoman for Podemos, Noemí Santana. The deputy of Junts, Marta Madrena I MIR, recalled that this proposal is “identical” to the previous project. “They already know that Junts presented an amendment to the whole for the invasion of competences,” he said.

Spain builds the greatest number of homes after the real estate bubble but it is not clear that this lowers prices



Before the vote, from La Tribuna, the socialist deputy Rafaela Romero threw off the proud to go to the PP: “Ladies, they usually say that there are not two without three, but I trust that they take advantage of this second chance and vote in favor of the shot in the taking consideration. Do not leave mayors and mayors thrown. Nor to the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces, which preside, and it has been claiming this modification for a long time ”. With the majority negative vote of the camera, the PSOE only has to trust another popular saying, that the third is the defeated.