Well, 7,700 kilometers and 14 days later, the Dakar 2025 is now history. The toughest and most legendary rally-raid in the world, in its 47th edition, has proclaimed new kings, the Saudi Yazeed Al Rajhi in cars, and the Australian Daniel Sanders in motorcycles. But they have not been the only winners. Also the 88 motorcycle riders who finished the race, of the 134 who started in Bisha on January 3. Among them, 8 Spaniards survivors.

Schareina, runner-up, and Canet, 8th, were the best on two wheels

Of the 15 Spanish riders who entered the motorcycle Dakar, eight met the minimum objective they set: finishing the rally. Tosha Schareina, Edgar Canet, Loren Santolino, Javi Vega, Sara Gómez, Óscar Hernández, Ignacio Sanchís and Marc Calmet managed to finish in the two-wheeled category.

Tosha Schareina (Honda) opted for victory until the penultimate stage, in which he came within 9 minutes of Sanders. The Valencian, in his fourth Dakar, has emerged as the most competitive driver in the official Honda structure and the first opponent to Sanders, since he rose to second place in the fourth stage.

Tosha achieves the runner-up position and is the first Spaniard on the final motorcycle podium in 10 years, since Marc Coma’s last victory in 2015. He achieved a stage victory (his 11th) and was in the top 10 in 11 of the 13 days of racing, despite having run with an injured collarbone since the fall he suffered in the ninth stage.

Tosha Schareina, 2025 runner-up Maxim Shemetov / Reuters

Edgar Canetat only 19 years old, in his first Dakar, has been a sensation in the motorcycle category. The kid from La Garriga, recruited by the official KTM team in December, has learned in leaps and bounds, he has hardly made any mistakes, following the recommendations of his godfathers Jordi Viladoms and Nani Roma to “not give more gas than necessary.”



Edgar Canet with the winner, his partner Sanders Maxim Shemetov / Reuters

He began to amaze with a brutal third place overall in the prologue stage, he has made eight top 10s, and manages to finish in 8th overall position and as winner of the Rally2 subcategory. Excellent. There is a future with this boy.





Lorenzo Santolino (Sherco) finished in 18th position. The driver from Guijuelo, in his seventh Dakar, was able to win a stage, his first victory in the rally-raid (the 3rd), and achieve five top 10s. He starred in one of the cruelest images of this edition, when having to drag his 175kg motorcycle through the sand of the dunes during the last kilometer of the 10th stage when he ran out of gas. There he lost the 11th place he occupied overall, seeking the top 10, and dropped to 18th.



Lorenzo Santolino on the Al Duwadimi stage Maxim Shemetov / Reuters

Javi Vegawith a debutant Chinese Kove in the race, did it again: he finished his seventh Dakar (all), the sixth he ran in the Original category (without mechanical assistance). He qualified in 34th position overall. Quite an achievement.

Sandra Gomezthe only woman in the motorcycle category, won the title in the women’s category by finishing the race. Furthermore, he does so in a creditable 43rd position, right in the middle of the table, ahead of 45 men. The hard enduro rider from Cercedilla, with a Fantic that she had not ridden more than once, in Morocco in October, managed to achieve a 43rd place in the ninth stage.





Oscar Hernandezwith a private KTM, managed to finish his first Dakar in 69th position. The 50-year-old driver from Molins de Rei was on the verge of participating in the most legendary rally-raid in 2008, the edition that was canceled in Africa due to a terrorist threat. Now she is gratified by her participation having finished and with such good results.

Ignacio Sanchis He completed his fifth Dakar with an 81st place, which compensates him for abandoning his previous participation (2022) due to an accident in the shakedown. The one from Enguera (València) achieves its best classification.

Marc Calmeta 36-year-old driver for the Pedregà team, manages to finish his third participation in the Dakar with 85th place.