Thursday, March 28, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Criminal suspicions | There was a fire in the mosque at night in Vantaa

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 28, 2024
in World Europe
0
Criminal suspicions | There was a fire in the mosque at night in Vantaa

There was a fire in the mosque at night in Vantaa's Myyrmäki.

In the mosque there was a fire in the early morning on Thursday in Vantaa's Myyrmäki.

Imam of As-Salam Mosque Sharmarke Said Aw-Musse suspects it as an arson attempt. According to him, the window of the main door was broken and something flammable was thrown inside. According to Aw-Musse, there were eyewitnesses.

“We are very shocked, and in shock,” says Aw-Musse.

There was fire damage near the door, but the fire was not able to spread to the interior of the mosque and therefore no major damage occurred.

The police are investigating.

#Criminal #suspicions #fire #mosque #night #Vantaa

See also  Steep ride into the future: How digital is Deutsche Bahn?
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Video. A high-profile murder four years ago has been solved in Ingushetia

Video. A high-profile murder four years ago has been solved in Ingushetia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result