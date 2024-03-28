Criminal suspicions | There was a fire in the mosque at night in Vantaa

There was a fire in the mosque at night in Vantaa's Myyrmäki.

Imam of As-Salam Mosque Sharmarke Said Aw-Musse suspects it as an arson attempt. According to him, the window of the main door was broken and something flammable was thrown inside. According to Aw-Musse, there were eyewitnesses.

“We are very shocked, and in shock,” says Aw-Musse.

There was fire damage near the door, but the fire was not able to spread to the interior of the mosque and therefore no major damage occurred.

The police are investigating.