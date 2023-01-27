Criminal suspicions | New information about the double murder in Savonlinna: The suspect bore a grudge against the dead woman

Last week, the district court imprisoned a man on suspicion of two murders. During interrogations, the man has said that he had a grudge against the woman of the victimized couple.

Savonlinna the man suspected of double murder has said in police interrogations that he had a grudge against the woman of the victimized couple and that he went to investigate the matter on the day of the murders, the Eastern Finland Police Department says in its release.

A week ago, the Etelä-Savo district court imprisoned a 60-year-old man on suspicion of a double murder in Savonlinna. A man is suspected of shooting a married couple in their apartment in Miekkoniemi on Wednesday of last week. The deceased woman was about 70 years old and the man was about 60 years old.

The police already said earlier that the man has clarified the motive of the act during interrogations. At the time, however, the police did not provide further details about the motive.

According to the police release, the man has admitted that he caused the death of both victims, but does not comment on the crime.

The police the suspect has said during interrogations that he traveled from Kuopio to Savonlinna in his own car on the day of the crime. He has said that he took a firearm and cartridges with him and that he went to the couple’s address armed with a firearm.

The weapon is subject to a permit and the suspect had a permit to possess it, the release states. The suspected instrument was confiscated when the man was arrested, and the police are conducting a technical investigation.

The police say in their announcement that they have performed a reconstruction of what happened. In it, the crime was re-modelled at the scene and the suspected perpetrator described the progression of the events.