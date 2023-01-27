Paraguayan vice president, Hugo Velázquez, on August 25. Jorge Saenz (AP)

The United States Department of the Treasury has once again put two of the most powerful men in Paraguay on the ropes. The current vice president, Hugo Velázquez, and former president Horacio Cartes, who held office between 2013 and 2018, are accused of “rampant corruption that undermines democratic institutions” by the US authorities, who on Thursday prohibited them from accessing banks and Do business with companies in the country. Three months before the general elections in Paraguay, it is the second blow in a year to two banners of the conservative Colorado Party: last August, the State Department had prohibited them from entering the United States.

Washington now accuses them of maintaining ties to the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia, which the United States has on its list of terrorist organizations. According to the statement from the US Treasury Department, the Lebanese-born political and paramilitary organization “holds regular private events in Paraguay, in which politicians make deals in exchange for favors, sell state contracts and discuss enforcement efforts.” the law in exchange for bribes.” Both Cartes and Velázquez, according to the US, have taken bribes at these meetings.

Velázquez defended himself Thursday afternoon in a radio interview. “I still don’t know what they’re talking about,” said the Paraguayan vice president, who had resigned his post on August 12 after accusations by the State Department, but ended up backing down. Velázquez, who at that time aspired to be the candidate of his party in the elections on April 30, suspended his resignation arguing that there was “no real complaint” against him. He had been accused by the United States at the time of using a close associate to offer more than $1 million to a public official to obstruct a money laundering investigation.

Former President Horacio Cartes, who has just assumed the presidency of his party after winning an internal election in December, is accused of “indulging in acts of corruption before, during and after his term as president of Paraguay.” The US Treasury claims that the millionaire tobacco businessman “founded his career and continues to rely on corruption” and accuses him of having paid bribes of up to $10,000 to boost his run for the presidency in 2013. It also accuses him of having invested at least a million dollars in 2017 to promote a constitutional reform that would allow him to run for a second term and to continue paying bribes to benefit his companies.

Velázquez and Cartes look at each other from opposite sides of the Colorado Party, in which the former president has once again concentrated power. After winning the presidency of the party, Cartes has also won the candidacy for the general elections on April 30: his former finance minister, Santiago Peña, won the primaries on December 18 and will be the conservative candidate for the presidency. He will face the liberal Efraín Alegre, representative of the National Concertation, the first coalition formed by forces from the center to the left since ex-bishop Fernando Lugo won the 2008 elections and broke 70 years of hegemony of the Colorado Party.

Follow all the international information on Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.