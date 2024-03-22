Friday, March 22, 2024
Criminal suspicions | A complete turnaround in the shooting of a prestigious building in the center of Helsinki: The suspect was released

March 22, 2024
According to the head of the investigation, the investigation has not revealed any motive for the killing.

Police is no longer investigating the shooting on Lönnrotinkatu on Tuesday as attempted murder.

What happened now is being investigated as causing danger, which is a much lesser crime. The suspect is not required to be detained and he will be released on Friday morning, says the head of the investigation Tuomas Lindholm.

“Nowhere has there been any indication that the act had the intent to kill,” says Lindholm.

Act was initially investigated as attempted murder, as the suspected shooter fired several shots at the door of the apartment with a shotgun-type weapon.

There was a resident in the apartment at the time of the incident and some of the shots went through the door. According to Lindholm, they wanted to rule out the possibility of a murder as precisely as possible before changing the crime title.

The police have interviewed the suspect and other parties involved. Lindholm does not want to take a stand on what explanations for what happened have come to light in the interrogations. However, the police have an idea of ​​what has happened.

“It's about such an absurd act,” Lindholm characterizes.

Lindholm does not comment on whether the suspect was intoxicated at the time of arrest.

Causing danger can result in a fine or imprisonment. Imprisonment can be up to two years.

