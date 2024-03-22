Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

There could be a war between Russia and NATO in just a few years. This is shown by analyzes by the American Institute for War Studies ISW.

Moscow – Tensions are rising between Russia and NATO. According to experts at the US Institute for War Studies (ISW), Russia is preparing for war with NATO. This is shown by indicators from the economy, finance and the military. Although such a war is not imminent, it could still occur in a shorter period of time than previously assumed by Western experts.

Because of a possible war against NATO: Putin wants to pay oligarchs

Shortly after his re-election as president, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with the chairmen of the State Duma last Tuesday (March 19) and discussed the priorities of his fifth term in office. In order to continue to finance government spending, pain should be imposed on some “siloviki” from the economy.

This refers to oligarchs who have influence on politics. Russia continues to seek to avoid international sanctions, and the International Monetary Fund estimates that Russia's gross domestic product (GDP) will grow by 2.6 percent in 2024. Russia's GDP grew more than the economies of the G7 countries in 2023.

Poland and Denmark observe Moscow's war preparations

Polish President Andrzej Duda apparently feels the same way. In an interview with the US broadcaster CNBC on Wednesday, Duda said Putin has intensified efforts to turn Russia into a war economy. Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen also sees findings that Russia could attempt to attack a NATO state within three to five years, which “means an acceleration compared to the assessment reported by NATO for 2023,” according to the ISW.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing his country for war with NATO. © IMAGO/Mikhail Metzel

The US experts see structural reforms in the Russian military to simultaneously support the war in Ukraine and expand Russia's conventional capabilities in the long term in order to prepare for a possible future large-scale conflict with NATO.

Russia now calls “military special operation” war

It also seems that the Russian population should prepare psychologically for a possible war with NATO. More than two years after the start of its brutal war of aggression against Ukraine, the Kremlin is now abandoning the trivializing term “special military operation” – and blaming the West for it.

“It started like a special military operation, but as soon as the clique arose, when the collective West became involved on Ukraine's side, it became a war for us,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in an interview published on Friday in the magazine “Argumenty i Facty“. He called on Russians to unite and “internal mobilization.”

Russia occupies around a fifth of Ukraine

Russian President Putin ordered the attack on Ukraine on February 24, 2022. He spoke of a so-called “special military operation”. The Russian military then occupied large parts of the neighboring country, but has not yet been able to take the capital Kiev as planned.

The Ukrainian troops later succeeded – also with Western military help – in driving the occupying troops back from some parts of the country. But Russia still occupies almost a fifth of Ukraine, including Crimea, which was annexed in 2014. (erpe/dpa)