Criminal suspicion | The police suspect Oulu’s former mayor of abuse of office

The ambiguities are related to the purchase and use of Matti Matinheik’s official car and the use of the electric bicycle.

Police doubts the former mayor of Oulu Matti Matinheikin misused his official position. The preliminary investigation that has now been started concerns Matinheik’s official duties as the city’s community leader.

Based on the preliminary investigation done earlier, there is reason to suspect a crime.

The criminal suspicions date back to 2018 and 2019. The police say that the ambiguities are related to the purchase and use of Matinheik’s official car and the use of an electric bicycle. In addition, a parking space in Kivisydäme, located in the heart of Oulu, was rented to Matinheik without proper justification.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper has previously told, that Matinheikki had driven personal trips in a city-owned car without the employer’s consent. More than 7,000 kilometers were accumulated during a year and a half of private driving. Matinheikki billed the employer for the parking space. The electric bike had been purchased for shared use, but Matinheikki reserved it for his own use.

The police press release states that the actions caused damage to the city of Oulu. That’s why the city gave Matinheik a warning in 2020.

HS has previously said that Matinheikki was also obliged to pay 17,600 euros back to the city.

The police currently do not suspect other persons in the case.