Friday, December 9, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Criminal suspicion | The police suspect Oulu’s former mayor of abuse of office

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 9, 2022
in World Europe
0

The ambiguities are related to the purchase and use of Matti Matinheik’s official car and the use of the electric bicycle.

Police doubts the former mayor of Oulu Matti Matinheikin misused his official position. The preliminary investigation that has now been started concerns Matinheik’s official duties as the city’s community leader.

Based on the preliminary investigation done earlier, there is reason to suspect a crime.

The criminal suspicions date back to 2018 and 2019. The police say that the ambiguities are related to the purchase and use of Matinheik’s official car and the use of an electric bicycle. In addition, a parking space in Kivisydäme, located in the heart of Oulu, was rented to Matinheik without proper justification.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper has previously told, that Matinheikki had driven personal trips in a city-owned car without the employer’s consent. More than 7,000 kilometers were accumulated during a year and a half of private driving. Matinheikki billed the employer for the parking space. The electric bike had been purchased for shared use, but Matinheikki reserved it for his own use.

See also  Ukraine Denmark and Sweden decide to open embassies in Kiev, Finland has not yet taken a decision

The police press release states that the actions caused damage to the city of Oulu. That’s why the city gave Matinheik a warning in 2020.

HS has previously said that Matinheikki was also obliged to pay 17,600 euros back to the city.

The police currently do not suspect other persons in the case.

#Criminal #suspicion #police #suspect #Oulus #mayor #abuse #office

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

He had discovered the disease by chance, after a game clash: the battle of Daniele, only 18 years old, ended with the saddest of epilogues

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result