Daniele Bosica had discovered the bad disease about a year ago, when the sad diagnosis came to light following a game clash

A tragic parable that of Daniel Boschica, an 18-year-old boy who passed away in recent days, after a long struggle with a bad disease. He played football for Renato Curi Angolana, an amateur team from Abruzzo. The same club announced the death of its member, publishing a touching post on social media.

The tragic fate by Daniele, a good, kind boy with a great passion for football, had its first chapter about a year ago.

He played soccer in the Renato Curi Angolana team from Città Sant’Angelo, in the province of Pescara, which plays in the regional amateur championships.

Following a fortuitous game collision he had been transferred to the hospital. The pain didn’t seem to go away and so the doctors did specific tests, which unfortunately revealed a bitter truth. A bad bad for which the young man needed a long period of treatment and a bone marrow transplant.

Since then Daniele Bosica has fought with all his strength and in the last month he was hospitalized in Rome waiting for the transplant. Unfortunately, however, yesterday came the announcement that no one would have wanted to read, namely that of his departure.

Condolences for Daniele Bosica

It was there that the first to spread the news of the disappearance of the young footballer club he played for, the Angolan Renato Curi. The management, in a touching statement on social media, wrote:

Renato Curi from Angola mourns the passing of Daniele, a kind friend, a good boy, an example for everyone. We will always carry you in our hearts, we will not forget your smile and your passion for the most beautiful game in the world. The large family of Renato Curi Angolana and the community of Città Sant’Angelo join in the condolences of the entire family and the closest ones, to whom our warm embrace and deepest condolences reach. Hi Daniel, rest in peace.

The team beat their rivals from Spoltore in the last game and coach Miani wanted to dedicate the victory to him.

Messages of condolences and closeness also from the Pescara Football.