Criminal gangs | SVT: Two Swedes shot in Turkey, one dead

Those shot have close connections to criminal gangs operating in Sweden.

Two a Swede has been shot in front of a cafe in Istanbul, Turkey, says the Swedish public broadcasting company SVT. According to SVT's information, one of those shot has died from his injuries. Another was shot in the leg and is alive.

The shooting happened on Sunday evening around eleven o'clock. Turkish TRT Haberin three suspects fled the scene. The police are looking for the shooters, but according to Turkish media, so far they have only found a gun and a car that may belong to the suspects.

of SVT According to the report, the deceased Swede held a leadership position in the criminal gang Zeronätveret. The gang operates in Sweden's Jordbro in Stockholm County.

The shooters also have SVT's and Aftonbladet according to the information, close relations Ismail Abdoon, who is a well-known gang criminal in Sweden. Abdo is also known as “Jordgubben”, Strawberry.

Abdo used to lead the Foxtrot gang together Rawa Majidin with. Majid is also known as “Kurdiska räven”, Kurdikettu.

Both men are suspected of staying in Turkey and running gang activities from there. It is known that last year something caused a break between the men, as a result of which in the fall and the end of 2023 Sweden experienced a large wave of gang violence.

“These people belong to Ismail Abdo's close circle, and this shooting will have big consequences”, SVT reporter Diamant Salihu evaluates in SVT's story.