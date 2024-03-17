Several formations and leaders of anti-Chavismo denounced this Sunday that the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela has imposed obstacles on them to compete in the presidential elections on July 28, such as the disqualification of parties and potential candidates.

In this sense, the Puente formation, one of those affected by the supposed measure, announced in possible candidates, for being published on the CNE page, as is the case of former governor César Pérez Vivas.

Pérez Vivas held the Government of Nicolás Maduro directly responsible for these actions, among which he mentioned the prohibition “to hold public office or function” that imposed by the State and which was made known through the CNE website in the last few hours.

“The red dome (Chavismo) intervenes judicially in the parties with a long tradition, closing others not controlled by Miraflores (seat of the Executive). Simultaneously, it authorizes new ones to allow candidates related to Maduro to register.

President Nicolás Maduro is proclaimed candidate of the Psuv. Photo:AFP Share

They are setting up express disqualifications for us,” the former governor warned in .

“125 delegates from all over the country participated in the meeting, who discussed and approved the next actions to be taken by the party,” said the MAS, without adding details in this regard. Furthermore, Voluntad Popular (VP), the party led by Leopoldo López, considered that this was a “systematic attack” by the Executive, which is why it asked the governments of other countries to do “everything in their power to prevent this escalation.”

“We alert the international community about the new maneuvers applied by Chavismo to restrict the desire for change of Venezuelans in the presidential elections,” the training highlighted on the same social network.

Maduro, in power since 2013, confirmed on Saturday that he will seek a third term in the elections, in which it is still not clear who his opponents will be, due to the disqualification that prevents former deputy María Corina Machado, elected in primaries, from competing. as a candidate for the main opposition coalition.