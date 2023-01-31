A married couple identified as Ana Karen “N” Y Juan Carlos “N” They were linked to the process after being related to the disappearance of the parents of the young man arrested, whom they would have suffocated in December of last year.

(Keep reading: Earth’s core is changing the way it spins, new study)

The Attorney General of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) confirmed the probable participation of the couple in the crime committed against their 66-year-old relatives, reported missing on January 15.

(You can read: They had helium balloons in a truck, they exploded and almost destroyed the vehicle)

Derived from a complaint filed by a daughter of the victims, who pointed out that her parents had been absent since last December 14 when they left their home in the municipality of Nezahualcóyotl to go to the state of Chihuahua, but their whereabouts were unknown, the FGJEM carried out various acts of investigation for its location.

(Also read: They find the body of a woman who died 2 years ago: no one had noticed her absence)

With the collaboration and support of the Commission for the Search for Persons of the State of Mexico (COBUPEM) and elements of the Secretary of State Security (SS) with two canine pairs, they entered the home of the victims located on Tlaxcoaque street, in the neighborhood Plazas de Aragón, of said municipality.

They found them on a terrace

In the upper part of the house, in a planter located on the terrace of the property, one of the canine pairs carried out marking, for this reason an excavation was carried out where two bodies were found and exhumed, which it was possible to establish that they corresponded to the victims reported as missing, derived from the expert evidence carried out.

From the inquiries carried out, it was possible to determine that on December 15 they would have given the aggrieved some type of medicine dissolved in a drink to later suffocate them.

(See also: What did Verónica Alcocer, wife of Gustavo Petro, go to Venezuela?)

Then they placed the bodies in plastic bags, wrapped with cinnamon tape, and buried them clandestinely in the aforementioned property.



The defendants now were arrested in flagrante delicto and presented before the Agent of the Public Ministry who initiated the respective investigation for crimes related to the disappearance of persons.

Then they were admitted to the Nezahualcóyotl Penitentiary and Social Reintegration Center where the Judicial Authority linked them to a process with a period of one and a half months to close the complementary investigation and precautionary measure of preventive detention.

(Keep reading: Ovidio Guzmán: how are his drug deals connected to Colombia?)

It is worth mentioning that both should be considered innocent until a conviction is issued against them.

EL UNIVERSAL (MEXICO) / GDA