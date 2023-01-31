A Canadian province on Tuesday decriminalized possession of small amounts of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and other hard drugs. in a sweeping policy shift to address an opioid overdose crisis that has killed thousands.

British Columbia, with a population of five million, is the first Canadian province to implement this measure, so far applied only in the US state of Oregon and in Portugal. The pilot project will last three years.

During the three years of this pilot project, adults in British Columbia who come across up to 2.5 grams of these drugs, instead of facing jail time or fines, they will receive information on how to access addiction treatment programs.

The police will not seize your drugs either. But hard drug dealers and dealers will continue to face criminal prosecution.

The situation has never been more urgent

“The situation has never been more urgent,” Mental Health and Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett said on the eve of the entry into force of the new rules, which she suggested last May, they could expand to other Canadian provinces.

British Columbia, the epicenter of this crisis in Canada, has recorded more than 10,000 overdose deaths since he declared a state of public health emergency in 2016, which is about six people a day.

Nationwide, the number of deaths exceeded 30,000. And during the first wave of the covid-19 pandemic, in May 2020, the number of overdose-related deaths in British Columbia surpassed that of deaths from the coronavirus.

Policy change seeks to remove stigma associated with drug use that prevents people from seeking help and fosters the notion that addiction is a health problem.

Shame around drug use “makes people hide their addiction”said Bonnie Henry, a British Columbia public health officer. “It means a lot of people die alone.”

Kathryn Botchford, whose husband Jason died of a drug overdose in 2019, hopes the change will help people seek help.

“When I found out how he died, I thought it was a mistake. Jason doesn’t use drugs. We have three young children and he knows the risks,” she said. “But I was wrong. He died just consuming an illegal substance.”

A step in public health policy

Scott MacDonald, a doctor at a Vancouver clinic that was the first in North America to provide controlled heroin to his patients, believes the new policy will make people resort more to health services “who so often need.”

Not having the police seize your drugs anymore will also reduce your stress, he said.

Canada has invested more than C$800 million ($600 million) since 2017 to directly respond to the opioid crisis, which has been largely responsible for stagnating life expectancy in recent years.

It will not solve the crisis (…) but maybe it can help

This includes addiction treatment, supplies of naloxone (the drug that can reverse opioid overdose), and the opening of 39 supervised drug consumption sites across Canada.

Bennett pointed to successes such as the more than 42,000 overdoses prevented at safe injection sites and more than 209,000 people referred to health and social services in recent years.

“There is no single solution to prevent or reduce overdose deaths, but this policy is a start,” he said, although he acknowledged that access to treatment remains a problem.

Penal code exemption granted to British Columbia for pilot project makes the province the second jurisdiction in North America to decriminalize hard drugs after Oregon did so in November 2020.

Oregon experienced a dramatic drop in arrests, and this eased the burden on the justice system, but the initiative has faced criticism because relatively few people (less than 1%) accepted offers of help treating addiction.

Oregon, United States, decriminalized drugs in 2020. Photo: Daniel Diusabá / Archive EL TIEMPO

His effort to keep people away (from drugs) completely failed

“His effort to keep people away (from drugs) completely failed,” Stanford researcher Keith Humphreys told AFP.

According to experts, the allocation of funds has been chaotic and incredibly slow in this state where the health system is one of the worst in the United States.

Isabelle Fortier, of the Canadian group Moms Stop The Harm, whose daughter died of an overdose in 2019, He said decriminalization is a good first step, but more are needed.

“It’s not going to solve the crisis,” he told AFP. “But maybe it can help,” she added, “by preventing people from falling down a slippery slope and being further stigmatized because they have a criminal record.”

AFP