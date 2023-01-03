In an interview, the French writer Michel Houellebecq called for resistance to the Islamization of his country. He has now been reported for this: by the most important representative of Islam in France.

If he had kept silent, he wouldn’t have become a philosopher either, but he wouldn’t have gotten so cocky in conversation with Michel Onfray: Michel Houellebecq. Image: AFP

Dhe conversation between the writer Michel Houellebecq and Michel Onfray in the magazine “Front Populaire” (FAZ of December 17, 2022) takes a legal turn: Chems-eddine Hafiz, rector of the Great Mosque of Paris, has filed a criminal complaint against Houellebecq. In a statement, he cites passages in which Houellebecq predicted that the French would arm themselves and stage “assassination attempts and shootings in mosques” – “in short: reverse Bataclans”.

The rector is also struck by the novelist’s conclusions: “The desire of the people of French descent, as they are called, is not for the Muslims to adapt, but for them to stop stealing from and attacking them, for their violence to decrease overall, for them to respect the people and the law. Or, that would be the other solution, that they go away.”