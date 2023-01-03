Today in the press conference Lecce coach Marco Baroni presented the home match against Lazio, scheduled for tomorrow afternoon at Via del Mare at 16:30. First match of the new year and first match that marks the resumption of Serie A after the long break in the championship for the World Cup. “We meet an extremely valuable opponent who plays well. Coach Sarri’s boys have great technical and physical qualities. It will be a prohibitive match but we have to play the perfect match from a physical and mental point of view. A difficult month awaits us, this is a new championship: during the break we worked hard. The team is confident, we must have a proactive attitude based on humility and determination. I don’t think we can have negative repercussions”. “We know who we meet – continues Baroni – he is of great value and knows very well what to do because he has had a continuity of technical guidance. We know the difficulties of the match, but this will be an extra stimulus for us. Lazio are a team that plays football , one of the most difficult to face: we will need compactness and aggressiveness. Tomorrow the stadium will be full, so there are the premises to make a performance”.