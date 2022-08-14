On the fact of the explosion in the shopping center (TC) “Surmalu” in Yerevan, a criminal case was initiated under two articles. This was announced by the representative of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia, Gor Abrahamyan, on Facebook (the social network belongs to the Meta organization, recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation).

“In connection with the explosion that took place today in the Surmalu shopping center, on behalf of the Acting Prosecutor of Yerevan, a criminal case was initiated in the serious crimes investigation department of the Investigative Committee of the Investigative Committee for Yerevan under the articles “violation of the rules for storing flammable substances, resulting in the death of a person by negligence” and “violation of fire safety rules, negligently resulting in the death of a person,” he wrote on Sunday, August 14.

He also said that a special investigative group had been set up to investigate the circumstances of the incident. The reasons for the incident are not reported, but Abrahamyan noted that all possible versions will pass the examination.

The explosion in the shopping center became known earlier that day, on August 14. The difficulty level of the resulting fire has been increased to #3. A fire in a pyrotechnics warehouse may have caused an explosion in the shopping center.

As a result of the incident, three people died and another 61 were injured. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the republic published a list with the names of three dead and 19 missing after the incident. In the afternoon, rescuers also reported that they had received 20 requests to establish the fate of relatives after the incident.

The moment of the powerful explosion was caught on video. The recording shows that the roof of the building was literally torn apart from the inside, after which the nearby street was filled with thick smoke. People started to flee the scene in panic.