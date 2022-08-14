“Kommersant” learned about the plans of the Ministry of Digital Transformation to clean up the register of Russian IT companies

The Ministry of Digital Development of Russia plans to establish a council that will clean up the register of IT companies accredited to receive tax and other benefits, as a result of which non-core enterprises will be excluded from it. Found out about it “Kommersant”.

According to the publication, the corresponding draft order was sent to the heads of the largest Russian specialized associations, including Russoft, Domestic Soft, RAEC, APKIT. They, according to the interlocutors of the newspaper, will audit the register of accredited IT companies. In total, there are more than 27 thousand organizations in the register now.

The Ministry of Digital Development confirmed to the publication that the practice of attracting industry experts will expand: the agency “regularly analyzes information about companies from the register for its compliance with the necessary requirements.”

Enterprises included in the register can qualify for a number of benefits, including zeroing the income tax rate until the end of 2024 and reducing insurance premiums for employees to 7.6 percent, and are also exempt from scheduled on-site inspections of the Federal Tax Service (FTS) until March 2025 ). They also have access to loans at three percent, and employees under 27 received a deferment from military service and access to preferential mortgages.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Digital Development proposed to change the rules for inclusion in the register of accredited IT companies. The agency proposes to accredit companies in which the revenue from IT activities is at least 30 percent. The company must have a specialized OKVED (All-Russian classifier of types of economic activity) as the main one, and at least 80 percent of employees must receive a salary not lower than the national average. It is also proposed to accredit startups that do not have revenue, but invest in IT.

On August 2, the Ministry of Digital Development of Russia excluded over 400 organizations from the register of IT companies for which this area of ​​activity is not the main one. Among them – 32 banks, 12 insurance companies, more than 150 budgetary institutions and other organizations.