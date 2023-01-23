Peter Pascal He is one of the actors of the moment. His leading roles in “The last of us” and “The mandalorian” have not only made him successful with HBO Max and Disney +, but also with fans of both franchises. At 47, the Chilean actor is already remembered for giving life to several interesting characters from other series that can be seen today via streaming. What other of his productions are available online?

“Law and Order”

Not many will remember him, but Pedro Pascal appears in several chapters throughout the “Law and order” franchise. The NBC series led him to play various characters such as villain, hero, and victim, and you can see him in the following episodes: “L&O” (18×10), “L&O: Criminal Action” (6×10) and (8×8); “L&O: Special Victims Unit” (12×24).

Pedro Pascal as one of his characters in the “Law and order” franchise. Photo: NBC

You may see “Law & Order” in Amazon Prime Video

“CSI: Crime Scene Investigation”

In 2012, Pascal returned to detective fiction and played the villain Kyle Hartley in the series “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation”. His appearance in the CBS production occurred in episode 18 of season 12.

Pedro Pascal as a villain on “CSI.” Photo: CBS

You can see “CSI” in: Paramount+ Y Amazon Prime Video

“The mentalist”

“The mentalist”, another of the great television series, had him as a guest in no less than six episodes of the sixth season, in which he played the FBI agent, Marcus Pike.

Pedro Pascal in “The Mentalist.” Photo: CBS

You may watch “The Mentalist” in HBO Max Y Amazon Prime Video

“Game of Thrones”

Prince Oberyn Martell is perhaps one of the most remembered characters from “Game of Thrones”. Pedro Pascal brought him to life in seven episodes of season 4 in 2014, something that left him in the memory of fans for his brutal death.

Pedro Pascal as Obery Martell in “Game of Thrones”. Photo: HBO Max

You may Watch “Game of Thrones” in HBO Max

“Narcos”

From 2015 to 2017, Pedro once again shined in one of Netflix’s first original productions: “Narcos”. His role as DEA agent Javier Peña once again earned him worldwide recognition.

Pedro Pascal as Javier Peña in “Narcos.” Photo: Netflix

Well see “Narcos” in Netflix

“The Mandalorians”

In 2019, the Chilean jumped into the world of “Star Wars” and became Din Djarin in the series “The Mandalorian”, in which he became Grogu’s faithful protector throughout the galaxy. The third season has been waiting, but it will arrive this 2023.

Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin in “The Mandalorian”. Photo: Disney+

You may watch “The Mandalorian” in Disney+

“The last of us”

Pascal only needed to be part of the adaptation of a video game. In “The last of us” he plays Joel Miller in the middle of a post-apocalyptic world plagued by zombies, where he must take the girl Ellie (Bella Ramsay) to the other side of the United States.

Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller in “The last of us.” Photo: HBO Max