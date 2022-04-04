Regarding the crimes of Bucha, where a mass grave with hundreds of corpses of Ukrainian civilians was found, the whole world was outraged. And today there is talk of crimes against humanity by Moscow. Meanwhile, it is news recently that the Russia has decided to appeal to the UN Security Council. He did it precisely with regard to the accusations that are leveled against Putin’s army.

The whole world has pointed the finger at Moscow for the discovery of a mass grave with many Ukrainian civilians massacred by Russian forces. Soldiers who were retreating from this town on the outskirts of Kiev, the front line of the war during the attacks on the capital.

Russia goes on the defensive by arguing that the deaths of those people, not soldiers but civilians, should not be blamed on the Moscow army. But it would be a trap built ad hoc by the Ukrainians themselves. For this the Putin’s government he addressed the UN Security Council, which meets in an emergency meeting today, Monday 4 April.

Meanwhile, we discover that in the last hours, after the discovery of the mass grave, the international prosecutor Carla Dalponte he asked to open a file on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Dmitry PolyanskyUNSC deputy representative in Russia, as reported by the BBC, allegedly said he had made the request to the UN, for what for the Russians is a “blatant provocation by Ukrainian radicals“.

Crimes of Bucha, the corpses of killed civilians thrown into a mass grave

For the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, the events in Bucha are a provocation by Kiev to interrupt the peace talks. The videos were allegedly ordered by the US to blame the Russian military.

For its part, the Ukrainian news agency UNIAN also talks about the discovery of a torture room with the corpses of five civilians. Room discovered by the Kiev army.