Murders in the Caribbean: previews, plot, cast and streaming

Tonight, Tuesday 30 July 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rete 4, Delitti ai Caraibi will be broadcast, the female detective story set in the French Antilles, broadcast every Tuesday. But let’s see the previews in detail together.

Plot

In the first episode of the evening, “Blood Debts,” a tourist is found dead in the villa she was occupying. She had just spent a restless night in the arms of her lover. While searching the place, Aurélien finds the phone number of her best friend. Instead of alerting Mélissa and Gaëlle, he decides to immediately question the person in question. Meanwhile, the two investigators discover that the victim was using prostitution services. Aurélien’s friend was the last of his “clients.” Is he the culprit? How far is Aurélien willing to go to protect him? The investigation becomes complicated when details about the victim’s private life emerge. The tourist, apparently a respectable person, had led a double life, frequenting dangerous environments and taking drugs. The traces lead to a high-level prostitution ring, and Aurélien finds himself in a difficult position: his friend, who had a criminal record, could be implicated in more serious criminal activities. Aurélien must now decide whether to cover for his friend or collaborate fully with his colleagues to solve the case.

The second episode of the evening is entitled “A Woman’s Truth”. As she arrives at the police hotel, Gaëlle is suddenly confronted by a young man who accuses her of being responsible for her mother’s death. Gaëlle realizes that he is talking about a ten-year-old case, when, as a new police officer, she questioned a woman who was a victim of domestic violence. The case is all over the internet and Mélissa and Gaëlle discover that the police website has been hacked and many files have disappeared. As if that weren’t enough, a murder is committed that same day. The victim is at the center of an investigation whose file has disappeared. Are the hacking and the murder linked? The investigation uncovers a complex web of revenge and buried secrets. Gaëlle finds herself confronting her professional past, while the young man, moved by grief and anger, seeks justice for his mother. The hacking of the files turns out to be the work of a well-organized group, determined to expose cases of summary justice and abuse of power within the police department. Meanwhile, Mélissa discovers that the murder victim had compromising information on high-profile figures.

Caribbean Murders: The Cast

We have seen the plot of Murder in the Caribbean, but what is the full cast of the TV series? Below is the list of the main actors with their respective roles:

Sonia Rolland: Mélissa Sainte-Rose

Béatrice de la Boulaye: Gaëlle Crivelli

Julien Béramis: Aurélien Charlery

Valentin Papoudof: Philippe “Phil” Dorian

Stéphan Wojtowicz: Alain Etcheverry

Benjamin Douba-Paris: Lucas

Antoinette Giret: Chloe

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Murders in the Caribbean live on TV and live streaming? The series, as mentioned, airs on Tuesday evenings at 9:20 pm on Rete 4. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.