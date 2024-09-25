Unforeseen obstacle

The MotoGP weekend at Misano-2 did not fail to provide entertainment on the track and food for discussion off it, from the Bastianini-Martin duel to Pecco Bagnaia’s complaints about the faulty tyres. The prize for the most particular ‘controversy’ of the entire weekend – and perhaps of the entire season – however comes from Spain and can only be awarded to Jorge Martin. In fact, in the Sprint race on Saturday at the Misano track, the leader of the world championship had to deal with a unexpected opponent and very particular: the own thick head of hair.

Martin himself revealed this in a curious and funny chat with his mechanics immediately after the award ceremony of the short race which was recorded by the cameras of DAZNThe Prima-Pramac team rider explained that he had serious difficulties seeing the track in the last laps due to his hair which – even though it was tied in a headband – ended up in his eyes, dangerously obstructing his vision.

A necessary cut

“I have to find a hairdresser to cut my hair“, Martin told his mechanics at the end of the race. “If you want I’ll cut them for you”one of the team members offered. “Anyone is fine – #89 agreed – in the last two laps I couldn’t see anything. I have to shave my head, like Romagnoli“, the Spaniard then joked, referring to his crew chief. However, the problem was real for Martinator, so much so that the Spaniard also spoke about it with Bastianini, asking for suggestions on some hairdressers in the area.

In the end the particular mission was completed without the need for a drastic shave and Martin showed up on the track on Sunday with shorter hair, no longer the risk of sudden visual ‘blackouts’. The race for the title is worth even a few less locks.