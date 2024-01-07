From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 07/01/2024 – 19:04

GIC Brasil, an automation company for loss prevention in food retail, recently presented a technological solution that can reduce stockouts on shelves by up to 90%.

According to data from the Brazilian Association for Loss Prevention (Abrappe), from the beginning of the pandemic until 2022, losses from stockouts in retail grew by 23%. In supermarkets, losses increased by 52.54%.

According to GIC, RUB, a solution offered by the company, aims to improve the consumer's shopping experience, simplify processes and transform businesses, offering visibility into business operations such as, for example, stockouts, supply, increased sales, improved product display and, most importantly, more accurate operation indicators.

Currently, around 1300 stores and more than 20 thousand users use RUB in their operations in supermarkets and wholesalers throughout Brazil and Latin America.

“This is a number that has a huge impact, but it shows retailers that changes are needed. In a challenging scenario such as Brazilian retail, the search for operational efficiency is essential to guarantee the expected results of the operation regardless of its size”, comments the CEO and Founder of GIC Brasil, Ivan Fernandes.

According to data from GIC Brasil, with the implementation of technology it is also possible to reduce label discrepancies by up to 85%, guaranteeing an increase in productivity of up to 87%. In the business's sales margin, it is possible to obtain an increase of up to 2%.

The company also says that the implementation of the tool in the operation provides greater integration between areas and helps in the development of all employees who use the tool, contributing to the training and qualification of teams, in addition to increasing efficiency in stores.