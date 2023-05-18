A local official in Crimea said today, Thursday, that the movement of trains stopped between Simferopol, the capital of the region, and the city of Sevastopol, after a freight train carrying grain derailed.

The Crimean Railways Company said, in a statement, that the cause of the train derailment was “the intervention of external parties,” hinting at sabotage of a formula previously used when trains derailed in early May in a Russian region bordering Ukraine.

For his part, a Russian parliamentary official spoke of the explosion of an explosive device that caused the train to derail.

Sergei Aksionov, the governor of the region, said in a statement, which he sent via the “Telegram” application, that train cars loaded with grain derailed without the accident causing any injuries.

Earlier, the “Baza” channel on “Telegram” reported that an explosion occurred on a railway line in the area.

No party has yet claimed responsibility for the accident.