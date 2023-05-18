L’low-cost electric car Dacia Spring it can be purchased in the new set-up Extremewith a precise style that foresees the color Slate Blue of the bodywork. In addition to the aesthetic characterization, this new version brings the unpublished to its debut 65 HP (48 kW) electric motor. In addition, the Extreme set-up of Spring replaces the set-up Expression.
Dacia Spring Extreme features
The Dacia Spring Extreme outside is characterized by the elements painted in shades in copper color on roof bars, mirror caps, logo on the wheels, Dacia logo on the tailgate and under the light clusters.
Outside we also find stripping with topographical motif on front doors, with a reference to the snorkelthe distinctive element of dusterslocated between the doors and the front fenders.
Also inside the Dacia Spring Extreme we find elements painted in copper color on front door panels, air vent outline, navigation system surround.
Dacia Spring Extreme new electric motor
With the launch of the Extreme version of Spring comes the new electric motor Dacia Electric 65 (65 HP/48 kW), in conjunction with 27.4 kWh and 240 V lithium battery.
This new engine, available only on the Spring Extremeis combined with an innovative adapter which multiplies the torque transmitted to the wheels; a solution that allows for more brilliant acceleration and shooting in a wider range of use. The autonomy is of 220km in combined WLTP cycle (305km in WLTP City loop).
During the purchase phase, it is still possible to order the 45 HP electric motor (33 kW)but only in combination with the level essential.
Dacia Spring Extreme prices
The prices of Dacia Spring Extreme with Electric 65 engine starting from 23,200 euros (Ecobonus excluded). The setup essential with 45hp engine it costs 21,450 euros.
Spring Extreme Electric 65: 23,200 euros
Spring Extreme Essential 45: 21,450 euros
Photo Dacia Spring Extreme
Test video Dacia Spring stress test
