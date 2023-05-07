Ciofani in the first half, then Vasquez in the second half: the Grigiorossi are now in full swing to save themselves. Semplici’s team attacks more but wastes too much, even hitting the crossbar with Shomurodov
Now Cremonese really believes in it. Four days from the end, salvation finally becomes a credible goal. Ciofani in the first half and a goring from Vasquez in the second half spread a Spezia who dominated for large stretches but wasted the impossible, even hitting the crossbar with Shomurodov. Now the Grigiorossi are -3 from the Ligurians and Verona.
May 6th – 10.38pm
