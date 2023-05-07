Checo Pérez received the recognition from his colleagues in Formula 1 thanks to your awesome performance in the first four races of the season. Currently, the Mexican competitor is in second position in the drivers’ championship, which has drawn the attention of charles leclerc and Fernando Alonsowho have publicly praised him.

The Ferrari and Aston Martin drivers, Charles Leclerc and Fernando Alonso, respectively they stated that Checo Perez has the necessary skill to fight for the Formula 1 championshipand that he is capable of putting his Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen in trouble.

Before the Miami Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc highlighted the excellent moment that the Mexican pilot is going through, stating that his level is very high and that he has earned his place close to the championship lead. In addition, the Monegasque Ferrari driver, who last season snatched second place in the standings from Checo Perezpraised his consistency and solidity in the competition.

Fernando Alonso also recognized the talent of Checo Pérez and pointed out that he has all the necessary qualities to fight for the Formula 1 championship.. The Aston Martin midfielder highlighted his ability as a racer and his high level in competition.