They tell me that through an infallibly popular thing called Twitter, the Jacobin and enlightened Pablo Iglesias declares that the series Self defense (in filmin) looks like a fucking wonder. And I declare my respect, affection and gratitude towards some ladies who practice this profession. were tall standingThey did not have pimps nor, fortunately, did they belong to the unforgivable race of macho exploitation. They had chosen this hard trade because it interested them. They did it with a cool, pragmatic head. As for what is wonderful, I have always related it to art, with those opiate sensations that transform reality.

And I find the declaration of love for that series of the man who, like Trotsky, sends to storm the heavens very coherent. What heavens, I wonder? That of the increase in the minimum wage, that of the legality of euthanasia. In agreement. The rest seems disgusting to me, torticero, to flee. And I don’t use the term populist. It is false, it serves for one thing and for the other. It is the concept of fashion and these are always hateful.

But I watch and listen with excessive patience to that pretentious bullshit titled Self defense. Two modern textbooks that tell of his expendable life. It’s not the least bit interesting, but it manages to be irritating. And let them talk about us, even if it’s for the best. They have succeeded in my appetizing case. It is the most imbecile, uselessly arrogant, embarrassingly feminist, that I have suffered in a long time about the prominence, I imagine that subsidized, of two hopelessly foolish who have finally found their place in the sun. In other words, on the progressive payroll.

