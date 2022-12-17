Prophet far from his land! The model Liz Mariana Godoy Daboin He arrived in Peru in 2017 and, since then, he has worked in various jobs seeking to excel. The political and economic crisis that has plagued Venezuela for several years has caused many of its citizens to migrate around the world in search of a better future for themselves and their families. The program that brought her to television was “Al fondo hay sitio”, which she returned to the small screen after five long years and, from the first chapters of her, with her secondary character from Zulimar, He has matched with his Peruvian followers.

In fiction he is a partner of Felix, but in real life he also found love with one of our compatriots. Next, we will let you know everything about him.

Who is Liz Mariana Godoy?

The beautiful model Liz Mariana Godoy is a Venezuelan born in the city of Trujillo (Venezuela) on February 13, 1970, but, looking for new horizons, she arrived in Peru in 2017 and from there she has not stopped working as a company brand of women’s shoes, until she rose to fame as a presenter on the Onda Cero radio station, in which she shared space with Mathías Brivio. She is a graduate of Criminology, but her world was focused on communications.

The actress spoke with the Trome newspaper to tell how she joined the cast of “Al fondo hay sitio”: “ It was due to a call from the casting director at the beginning of August and here I am, happy because my dream is coming true. Imagine, belonging to ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ is a great dream”. After her debut, people showed a lot of affection for her role as Zulimar, who is in love with Félix Panduro and a possible enemy of Teresita.

Love story between Liz Mariana Godoy and Renatto Pais

The couple maintains a reserved profile of their private life on networks. The model Liz Mariana Godoy only shares content about the brands she works with and almost nothing about her boyfriend. However, it is known that she has a relationship of two and a half years with the Peruvian Renatto Pais Hidalgo.

Also, what he did publish was a post in which he showed the moment in which he asked for her hand in the Fontana di Trevi, in Rome, Italy. These photographs belong to a scarce audiovisual material that both show and correspond to the last trip they made to Europe. In the same interview with the local newspaper, they mentioned that there is no exact wedding date, but it is known that it will be before the end of 2023.

Who is Zulimar’s boyfriend from “Al fondo hay sitio” and what does he do?

The lucky young man responds to the name of Renatto Pais Hidalgo and her birthday is November 22, but her exact age is not known. He is Peruvian by birth and is a merchant marine by profession. In addition, he works as a port manager, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He has his Instagram account private, but his few images on Facebook make it clear to us how passionate he is about swimming as a sport, although he has not participated in any competition representing Peru.

Renatto Pais Hidalgo, Liz Mariana Godoy’s fiancé, loves swimming. Photo: Facebook

Through his social networks, Renatto Pais made it known that he loves to travel. One of her best trips was through Cusco, where she did not hesitate to visit Salinas.