Credit Suisse, the Saudi Arabia-China axis. The move of Xi’s visit

On the front financial big news arrives on the axis China-Saudi Arabia. New investors come to the rescue of Credit Suisseafter the visit of the Chinese president Xi Jinping in Middle East. In fact, the Swiss bank, after unsatisfactory results in the last quartersis looking for new capital for to recover from difficulties. Answering the call could again be gods Arab investors. In fact, after becoming a shareholder of the Saudi National Bank (9.9% stake), in a capital increase reserved for institutional investors, the second part of the is underway recapitalization,

In the group – according to the latest rumors – the Prince bin Salman. The Arabs would be ready to take almost a third of the Credit Suisse. The Saudi crown prince and prime minister, Mohammad bin Salman, would be about to invest 500 million dollars in Credit Suisse’s new investment bank. The US fund Atlas could also bet on the group Merchant Capital and at the window there would also be the Qatar.

