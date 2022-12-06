The tones of repression in Iran are rising and increasingly taking on the connotations of a retaliation. “The rioters, sentenced to death for ‘Muharebeh’ or ‘Fesad fel arz’ (‘War against God and Corruption on Earth’, two counts of Iranian Islamic law) will be hanged soon”, says the head of the Iranian judiciary Gholamhossein Ejei referring to a group of people arrested during protests after the murder of Mahsa Amini. “A few other long-term prison sentences have also been handed down,” he added, threatening anyone who provokes a popular uprising or encourages others to strike. It is news of a few days ago the sentence of death sentence for Fahimeh Karimi, volleyball coach and mother of three children, who in Pakdasht, in the province of Tehran, kicked a paramilitary Basiji, the body founded by order of the Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in 1979.

The woman was Alessia Piperno’s cellmate in Evin prison. “In the evening I sang Bella Ciao to calm her, since I returned I have been looking for news of her every day,” the Italian wrote on Instagram after learning of the sentence. “The paramilitary Basij corps, police and security forces will not hesitate to deal harshly with the rioters, armed criminals and terrorists who have been hired by the enemies,” read a statement by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards. The first of three days of general strike involving exhibitors and universities is underway in the country.

“After the defeat of the new sedition, created by the enemies, the sacred system of the Islamic Republic will continue to forcefully carry out its cause and will defeat the united front of the enemies”, the authorities explain. Since mid-September, when the protests over the death of Mahsa Amini began, there have been around 18,000 arrests. The data is not official, just as it is not that of the victims, who would be at least 470, of which 60 are children, according to estimates by the ong Hranahuman rights observatory in Iran.