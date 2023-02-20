Credit rating | Fitch Ratings kept Finland’s credit rating unchanged

According to the credit rating agency, Finland’s rating is strengthened, among other things, by its membership in the euro area. It believes that the economy will start to grow after the middle of the current year.

Credit scorer Fitch Ratings kept Finland’s credit rating unchanged at AA+, says the State Treasury.

The credit rating agency confirmed its rating last Friday.

by Fitch Ratings according to Finland’s classification is supported by the strength of the administration and membership of the euro area. In addition, the income of Finns is high relative to the population. The pension system’s funds are also described as being in a strong state.

Credit scorer notes that economic growth is likely to be on a weak footing.

Fitch Ratings predicts that in 2024 the economic recovery will ease the government deficit. It predicts that the deficit will be 2.6 percent of GDP.

According to the credit rating agency, Finland will suffer from a slight recession this year. It expects domestic demand to fall. In the second half of the year, the credit rating agency expects the economy to start growing again. It believes that economic growth in the medium term will be 1.0–1.2 percent per year.

Fitch RatingsSin according to inflation has reached its peak in November. Inflation is expected to slow down this year and next year.

Fitch Ratings’ rating varies between AAA and D.