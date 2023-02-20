“Avatar 2” again overtook “Titanic” and became the third highest-grossing tape in history

James Cameron’s Avatar 2 once again outperformed Titanic at the worldwide box office with $2.243 billion in worldwide ticket sales to become the third highest-grossing film of all time (excluding inflation). This is reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Titanic, which had $2.194 billion in worldwide ticket sales before its global 3D re-release earlier this month, is now valued at $2.242 billion worldwide. At the moment, Cameron’s Avatar 1 ($2.92 billion) tops the list of highest-grossing films of all time, followed by Anthony and Joe Russo’s Avengers: Endgame ($2.79 billion).

That being said, Avatar: The Path of Water isn’t expected to catch up with the Marvel movie or the first Avatar released in 2009.

Earlier it was reported that “Titanic” bypassed the collection of the sequel “Avatar” after a second, third screening in theaters. Thus, the pictures of James Cameron took the third and fourth places in the ranking of the highest grossing films in history.