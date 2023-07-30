The Federal Judicial Council, chaired by His Excellency Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Council, approved the Attorney General’s proposal to establish federal prosecution offices specialized in economic crimes and money laundering, with the aim of developing the judicial system to be in line with economic changes and the trend towards specialization, which contributes to supporting financial stability and economic growth of the state.

The establishment of specialized prosecution offices in economic crimes and money laundering is part of the transformative projects (government accelerators) that the Ministry of Justice is currently working on in coordination with the Federal Judicial Council to improve the professional and legal performance in the country. Funds, including those that fall on economic interests, such as corporate crimes, bankruptcy, regulation of competition, financial markets, intellectual property, and trademarks, or that fall on the financial rights of the state, such as customs evasion crimes.

The importance of the project is embodied in protecting the national economy and reducing the effects and damages of economic and financial crimes on the economy and society, as well as advancing the economy in the country and enhancing its competitiveness as an attractive environment for investment, in addition to improving the efficiency and quality of criminal investigations in order to achieve swift and effective judicial justice.

The UAE is intensifying its relentless and continuous efforts to reduce economic crimes and combat money laundering, taking many important steps to strengthen the legislative and legal structure that guarantees the achievement of this goal, and to protect the national economy from these crimes, thus contributing to enhancing the confidence of investors from all over the world. In the UAE’s safe environment and encourage them to make the country a center for their business, so that this project represents an advanced step towards strengthening the country’s efforts in confronting economic crimes to preserve the UAE’s position as a global financial and economic center.

This project is linked to the axes of the vision of We the Emirates 2031, specifically the axis of the global center for the new economy, on the one hand, as this project supports the achievement of economic stability and the confidence of investors and companies in the UAE economy, and on the other hand, it is linked to the axis represented by the most pioneering and superior system by achieving the best in light of the rule of law and protecting human rights.