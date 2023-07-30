promise of women’s football arrested

—

The young one Atalanta goalkeeper, born in 2003was about to switch to Women’s Lazio, after having been in the team from Bergamo last season. The transfer to the Lazio women’s team is currently at risk after the arrest validated on Saturday by the judge. The discovery of the drug happened completely by accident. On Friday afternoon Anna Rosalinda Sperandeo was on her motorbike in Rome in the Baldo degli Ubaldi all’Aurelio area. He was whizzing by taking advantage of a city emptied by the holiday period. But despite the free roads, traffic lights must always be respected. Instead, the young football promise saw her life change in a fraction of a second when she decided to run a red light after seeing a police patrol car. An impulse decision that cost her dearly. Naturally the policemen set out on her trail, stopping her not far away, at the crossroads with via Girolamo Villa. The girl, once she got off the bike, did not resist and showed her documents. The police to verify the reasons for such unusual behavior, they decided to search the vehicle making the unexpected discovery. Under the saddle of the bike they found the kilo of hashish (according to some sources it would be one kilo and 800 grams, for others it reaches 2 kilograms). A quantity that led to the detention for possession for the purpose of dealing as it is not a quantity that can be included in personal consumption.