ChatGPT continues to be the most famous artificial intelligence (AI) in Spain since its launch in November 2022, whether due to its ability to resolve questions, create images, search for information in real time or ask for suggestions for the Christmas holidays.

Following these festive days, Christmas Eve and Christmas have already passed and most families have gathered to celebrate these dates, however, there are still many celebrations ahead, such as New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Eve and Three Kings’ Day. . There are so many days of decorated lunches and dinners that You may have run out of ideas to avoid repeating dishes.TRUE? Luckily, ChatGPT can become a great ally to surprise your guests.

A perfect New Year’s Eve dinner thanks to AI

If you are not sure what to do for dinner on the last day of 2024, we recommend that you ask your preferred large language model (LLM) for advice. We, at 20bits, have opted for ChatGPT and have requested a New Year’s Eve menu “for the whole family”.

AI has given us ideas for different appetizers, starters, main dishes and desserts. Without a doubt, the best of all is that OpenAI artificial intelligence shows different options to help you decide. Furthermore, if you are not convinced, it is possible to ask the chatbot change them for new options.

ChatGPT is as witty as you want it to be, so If in your family there is someone with intolerances, allergies or is vegetarian or vegan, you can ask for recipes suitable for them. And, once you have chosen the dishes that you find most appetizing, the AI ​​is responsible for showing you the ingredients that each recipe contains, although you will have to ask it how to prepare them.

Generally, the AI ​​will teach you step by step how to follow a recipe, but if it seems complicated, you can ask it for another way to prepare it. The best thing is that The OpenAI tool allows you to copy the answers to save them in a document and, thus, better organize the big dinner.

Example of a menu idea for New Year’s Eve. 20bit





Also, in case you are not good at choosing the right wine for the meal, you can ask ChatGPT. For example, you can tell the AI ​​that you are going to prepare baked lamb with potatoes, peppers and glazed carrots and it recommends a wine to accompany the recipe. The response will not show a single proposal, but you will have several options to choose the one you like the most.

On the other hand, the population is aware that ‘the details make the difference’. Therefore, during these festivities, where it is common to decorate the table with candles, flowers, tablecloths and napkins, ChatGPT can help us. For example, the AI ​​can suggest a color palette that matches well with the options you have at home, or you can ask it for photos of other decorations for inspiration.

Example of how to decorate the table for dinner. 20bit

