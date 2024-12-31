Young man, pay attention: here is the secret to buying a home

The other day I attended a Christmas conversation in which it was said that today’s young people do not own apartments because they go out to dinner, have iPhones and travel a lot. Does it look familiar to you? Correct! It is more than likely that you have heard the same conversation nearby. Attention, young people of the world, these people have the solution to all your housing problems and you are not listening to them properly: you just have to cancel your million-dollar subscriptions to Netflix, HBO, give up those 25 euro dinners, give up your vacations , do not drink coffee (much less if it is specialty), and the home will be yours!

The idea that young people could have their own home if they stopped spending their meager income – due to rent – ​​on crumbs of pleasure is common. Instead of examining why, and especially who, excludes young people from the housing market, or even trying to find solutions to stop them being excluded, it is more comfortable and satisfying to focus on their expenses.