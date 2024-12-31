Tuesday, December 31, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Young man, pay attention: here is the secret to buying a home

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 31, 2024
in Business
0
Young man, pay attention: here is the secret to buying a home
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The other day I attended a Christmas conversation in which it was said that today’s young people do not own apartments because they go out to dinner, have iPhones and travel a lot. Does it look familiar to you? Correct! It is more than likely that you have heard the same conversation nearby. Attention, young people of the world, these people have the solution to all your housing problems and you are not listening to them properly: you just have to cancel your million-dollar subscriptions to Netflix, HBO, give up those 25 euro dinners, give up your vacations , do not drink coffee (much less if it is specialty), and the home will be yours!

The idea that young people could have their own home if they stopped spending their meager income – due to rent – ​​on crumbs of pleasure is common. Instead of examining why, and especially who, excludes young people from the housing market, or even trying to find solutions to stop them being excluded, it is more comfortable and satisfying to focus on their expenses.

#Young #man #pay #attention #secret #buying #home

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Next Post
Manu ends 2024 defeating Rosa in ‘El Rosco’ from ‘Pasapalabra’

Manu ends 2024 defeating Rosa in 'El Rosco' from 'Pasapalabra'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result