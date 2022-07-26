Bushiroad announced the arrival on PC via the platform Steam of a title based on the animated series by Crayon Shin-Chan. It will arrive in digital format during the autumn and will be titled Crayon Shin-Chan: The Storm Called! Flaming Kasukabe Runner !!. He will be equipped with Japanese dubbing and lyrics in English as well.

Flaming Kasukabe Runner was born as a free-to-play title for mobile devices, launched by Bushiroad herself on iOS and Android in 2016, however the original game is no longer available. In early 2020 a purchasable version was launched on Nintendo Switch at a price of € 9.99, and is also available on the Italian eShop.

In all likelihood, the first Shin-Chan title arriving on PC will be nothing more than a porting of the title already seen on Switch.

Source: Steam Street Siliconera