This free to play Octopath Traveler goes live on its servers today on Western iOS and Android devices.

Octopath Traveler was hailed at the time as one of the most beautiful and interesting JRPGs on the market, with an HD-2D art style that has inspired other developments ever since. Given the good reception Square Enix He did not want to stop there and has brought the franchise to mobile devices with the free to play Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent.

Servers will be activated throughout the dayFollowing the opening of pre-registration, it has been confirmed that the game will be available from today, July 26, on both iOS and Android devices in Western territories. If we access the different digital stores with our mobile we will see that both in google play like in app store can now be downloaded and installed.

The file has a weight of 989.4 MB and is in English, with the servers being activated throughout the day. There is scheduled maintenance for the launch that should last until 04:00 this morning, but it can also be downloaded for free on both platforms.

With Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent we talk about a title for a player that supposes a prequel optimized for mobile devices from the original turn-based RPG. It is set in the world of Orsterra and has a story similar to what we already knew with Octopath Traveler in 2018.

