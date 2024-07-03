Despite the acquisition of Activision Blizzard being finalized months ago, the company’s offering on Xbox Game Pass isn’t very large, with Diablo IV being the strongest release at the moment. Fortunately, it looks like this will change next month, since the beloved Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy would be available on this service in August.

Although there is no information from Xbox at the moment, eXtas1s, a famous leaker, has pointed out that the collection of Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Coming to Xbox Game Pass next OctoberThis information has been corroborated by Windows Central, who consulted their internal sources to ensure that this information is accurate.

Next to Crash Bandicoot N. Sane TrilogyeXtas1s has also pointed out that Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 and Spyro Reignited Trilogy coming to Xbox Game Pass in the futurealthough there is no approximate launch sale at the moment. Remember that Activision Blizzard’s offer on this platform is minimal. Currently, we can only find Diablo IV, although Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will arrive on this service on day one.

Remember, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy coming to Xbox Game Pass next month. We can only wait for Xbox to confirm this information, something that will probably happen by August. In related news, Xbox servers are suffering from problems. Similarly, a new problem has arisen with physical games on Xbox.

Unlike what we saw with ZeniMax, it’s incredible that Activision Blizzard’s Game Pass offerings aren’t available yet. By now, classic Call of Duty, as well as Warcraft and other experiences from these companies, should already be available.

Via: Windows Central