At the moment In the United States, daylight saving time (DTS) applies.this was implemented last Sunday, March 10th moving the clocks forward one hour with the aim of making the most of sunlight, saving energy and benefiting the country’s economy. But the time will change again soon.

This schedule will not last throughout 2024but will change back to winter time, also known as Fall Backat which point all clocks must be set back one hour.

The expected date for the completion of the DTS is first sunday of novemberwhich this year falls on the 3rd of that month. On that day, when clocks strike 1 a.m., U.S. residents will have to set them to 2 a.m. and thus continue with this new time zone, as detailed by Time and Date.

Just as it happened in March of this year, winter time will be in effect until the second Sunday of next March, that is, the 9th of said month of 2025, where Clocks will have to be moved forward one hour againin this case from 2 am to 3 am to make way for a new DTS.

In November, daylight saving time begins in almost all of the United States.

The history of time changes in the United States

Daylight saving time has its roots in an idea of Benjamin Franklin of 1784. However, It was not put into practice until 1918a time when the world was plunged into First World WarAt that time, it was implemented as a temporary measure to save energy, taking better advantage of daylight hours, according to information collected by CNN.

From then until 1966 this was adjusted and with the Uniform Time Actthe time change became standardized across most of the United States. However, for several years there has been talk of eliminating the adjustment.

As detailed The Council of State Governments In a 2022 report, since that year there are 19 states (Alabama, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming) who have made progress in passing legislation that would allow daylight saving time to be maintained permanently.

However, this measure still requires the approval of Congress to come into effect. In addition, in certain instances, its implementation depends on other states in the region also adopting this change.