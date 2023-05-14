Carlo Cracco overwhelmed by the controversy over “his” dish on Frecciarossa trains

Travelers of Red Arrow against Carlo Cracco. Several customers of the “arrow” of Trenitaliathey allegedly complained to the Gambero Rosso mailbox about the menu signed by the Milanese chef.

“Not only do they present cold cuts and cheeses as if they were made by a chef of the level of Cracco”, in fact writes a customer of the restaurant Red Arrow, “but also the service is disgusting: slices of bresaola curled up on themselves. It is not something worthy of the name: neither for the bresaola nor for the caliber of the chef”, concludes the message.

Crack’s reply

Specifically, at the center of the criticisms there would be the “Cutting board by Carlo Cracco”. And, in detail, the dish includes bresaola and Parmigiano Reggiano Dop or, alternatively, a buffalo mozzarella from Campania Dop.

“I sign and prepare only one dish within a menu: generally it is a first course, rice or pasta, or sometimes a second course drawn from our regional tradition”, he replies Cracco to the Red shrimp. “As for the cutting board, it is part of a basket of offers that cannot be missing inside a train, also because some can spend 10 euros and others can spend three times as much”, he continues.

“The cutting board seems to me a decent thing”, he points out again, “just as the choice of Parmigiano which is one of the great Made in Italy products and Bresaola which is a traditional beef salami which, in addition to being an Italian excellence, makes sense , is an ingredient that even those who do not want pork can eat”.

“Obviously I can’t check every dining car on every train”, counters the person concerned, who also defends the work of Itinerarythe company that deals with catering on the means of Trenitalia. “However, I can say that Itinere does a great job in training its 4,000 employees”, he declares Cracco“but those who are less attentive and take less care in preparation and service can obviously count on these numbers”.

