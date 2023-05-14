Announcement for passengers in a taxi car amused users of the social network “VKontakte” in the group “VDNKh Alekseevsky Ostankino M125”.

The taxi driver hung a sign on the headrest of the front passenger seat asking him not to smoke, even electronic cigarettes. The message amused Muscovites because of the large number of errors in the text.

“Funny! I directly heard the driver say this to me”, “I even read it with an accent”, “But he knows two languages ​​for sure. Even if it’s broken Russian”, “I also read it with an accent”, “The main thing is that people understand each other”, “So what, the main thing is that the meaning is clear,” the subscribers of the group wrote.

Earlier, residents of the Moscow region were touched by the announcement of the child in the elevator of a high-rise building.