Christian’s revenge. If the Ballon d’Or escapes and ends up once again in the hands of Leo Messi, Ronaldo holds the palm of the most followed / loved footballer on social media. In 2021 as in previous years on the other hand. In this ranking it is up to the Psg Flea to chase, third Neymar who closes the podium. This is what emerges from the annual Soccer 2021 monitoring by Talkwalker (multinational global leader in Social and Consumer intelligence) which monitors and measures all sport on a daily basis in terms of presence and interactions on social networks.

COACHES

But if there is no news for the players, Ronaldo’s primacy has been quite solid for years, as far as the coaches are concerned, a great affirmation comes for Italy pallonara. In fact, the Talkwalker surveys show that Carlo Ancelotti, today at Real Madrid, is the most followed coach on social media in 2021, with over 20 million interactions worldwide, of which 5.6 million on Facebook, 12.8 million on Instagram. and 1.9 million on Twitter. In second place another Italian coach, Andrea Pirlo, who despite being without a team at the moment collects 10 million interactions (of which just over 2 on Facebook, 7.8 on Instagram and 354 thousand on Twitter). In third place is Antonio Conte, currently at the helm of Tottenham, with a total of 7.5 million interactions, closing an all-tricolor podium.