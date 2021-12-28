Maybe you haven’t followed, but last month the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) held the mega 5G auction in Brazil and the expectation is that the new technology will be offered from July 2022.

And to access the new mobile frequency, you need to have a smartphone that supports 5G. Last week, Anatel launched a list of cell phones that are approved and can access 5G in Brazil.

Which phones get 5G?

THE list can be accessed by clicking here, but see the list of devices below:

apple

– iPhone 12 mini;

– iPhone 12;

– iPhone 12 Pro;

– iPhone 12 Pro Max;

– iPhone 13 mini;

– iPhone 13;

– iPhone 13 Pro;

– iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Samsung

– Galaxy A32 5G;

– Galaxy A52 5G;

– Galaxy A52s 5G;

– Galaxy Z Flip3 5G;

– Galaxy Z Fold2 5G;

– Galaxy Z Fold3 5G;

– Galaxy S21 FE 5G;

– Galaxy S21 5G;

– Galaxy S21+ 5G;

– Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G;

– Galaxy M52 5G;

– Galaxy Note 20 5G;

– Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G.

Motorola

– Moto G 5G Plus;

– Moto G 5G;

– Moto G100;

– Moto G50 5G;

– Motorola Edge;

– Motorola Edge 20;

– Motorola Edge 20 Lite;

– Motorola Edge 20 Pro;

Xiaomi

– Mi 10T Pro;

– Mi 10T;

– Mi 11;

– Well F3;

– Poco M3 Pro 5G;

– Redmi Note 10 5G;

– Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G;

asus

– Zenfone 8;

– Zenfone 8 Flip;

– Zenfone 7;

– ROG Phone 5;

– ROG Phone 5s;

– ROG Phone 3.

realme

– actually 7 5g;

– really 8 5G;

– really GT Master Edition;

TCL

– TCL 20 Pro 5G.

Nokia

– Nokia G50.

