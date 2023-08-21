This Sunday, August 20, 2023, at 9:00 p.m., the current Mexican soccer champion, tigers from the Autonomous University of Nuevo León, will visit the Rayos del Necaxa in the duel corresponding to day 4 of the 2023 Opening tournament of the MX League.
Necaxa He has not known victory so far in the tournament. He adds two draws and one defeat, which places them in fourteenth place in the general table. Tigres, for its part, has not lost in this start of the semester. He has two draws and one win. He is seventh overall, with five units.
In the absence of Ozziel Herrera, Diego Reyes and Eugenio Pizzuto, those commanded by the Uruguayan Robert Dante Siboldi will jump onto the field as follows: Nahuel Guzmán in goal; defensive line of four, with Javier Aquino on the right, Guido Pizarro and Samir Caetano in the center and Jesús Angulo on the left; the midfield will be dominated by Rafael Carioca and Fernando Gorriarán; open Luis Quiñones and Diego Lainez. Sebastian Córdova returning to ownership and leading the all-time scorer for the André-Pierre Gignac Tigres team.
It will be the first time, since the return final against Chivas, that Sebastián Córdova and André-Pierre Gignac will start a match together. It must be remembered that an injury deprived ‘Sebas’ of adding minutes in the first days of the 2023 Apertura tournament, and in the Leagues Cup Robert Dante Siboldi used him more as a replacement.
The other players who were at Akron that night and who today will try to give their team their second win so far in the championship are: Nahuel Guzmán, Guido Pizarro, Javier Aquino, Rafael Carioca, Diego Lainez and Luis Quiñones.
