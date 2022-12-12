EU funds from Qatar, the hunt for money in tax havens

The scandal which engulfed the EU parliamentwith the alleged bribes pocketed by MEPs and with mountains of money found in the home of some of these people involved, including the Italian Antonio Panzeri (Article One), continues to be discussed.

The case is getting bigger and bigger and they would now be in the crosshairs of the investigators other peoplebetween politicians And collaboratorsamong which it is also feared other 4 Italians. It started – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – the hunt for money of alleged EU lobbyists paid by Qatar. Money that the prosecutors believe may have been secured in offshore accounts.

On the trail of tax havens and on other aspects, the European federal prosecutor is working, also with the Carabinieri, which Brussels investigate at least 16 people including deputies and former EU deputies and a large group of parliamentary assistants, largely linked to the group of Socialists and Democrats (S&D).

They are accused, for various reasons, of criminal association, corruption, aiding and abetting, and money laundering, for the hypothesis of having took money from the emirate in exchange for operations of brandwashing on World Cup of football and measures favorable to the Arab state.

It also makes you think – reports Repubblica – the email that, Andrea Cozzolinoelected in Strasbourg in 2009 and leader of the working group European Parliament on the Maghrebsent to all colleagues in the S&D group, i European socialistslast November 24th.

“Dear Colleagues, in view of today’s vote on the situation of the human rights within the framework of the soccer world championship in QatarI reiterate my position that I brought to yesterday’s meeting and I ask you to vote against… It is claimed that the World Cup was awarded by Fifa to Qatar thanks to ad abuse and corruption. The European Parliament should not accuse a country without evidence.

And in any case, if we are going to discuss corruption in sport, then perhaps it would be necessary to reflect on everything, including the world Cup which was played in Germany in 2006“. The mail is finished to the records of the investigation.

