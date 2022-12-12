from Christine Brown

Potatoes may not have the benefits of other vegetables but they can be a healthy option and don’t deserve a bad rap – it depends on how they are cooked

With the fad of low-carb diets so popular lately potatoes are often overlooked in favor of other vegetables that enjoy a better reputation for being healthy. Over the years, research has often pointed to potatoes as a food that can increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. However, new research conducted by the Edith Cowan University in Australia has shown that potatoes do not actually boast all the typical benefits of many vegetables, but all the problems they bring with them are due more than anything else to how they are cooked and with what they are eaten. In short, it is not the fault of the potatoes, but of those who prepare them.

How much does the type of cooking affect health The work involved around 54,000 Danish citizens who were followed up for a long-term study on diet, cancer and health. emerged chand people who ate the most vegetables were 21% less likely to develop type 2 diabetes compared to those who consumed smaller quantities. And this result is actually a confirmation of what is already known. a researcher, Pratik Pokharehowever, investigated the role of potatoes on health concluding that, although they did not have the same impact on diabetes as other vegetables (that is, that of reducing the risk of developing the disease) it is also true that they had no negative effect. In previous studies – says Pratik Pokhare – the consumption of potatoes has been linked to a higher incidence of diabetes, regardless of how they were prepared, but we found that is not true. In Denmark potatoes are cooked differently and in our studio we could distinguish the different ways of preparation : when we separated the boiled potatoes from the even thoughgive her French fries and give it baked potatoes we noticed that boiled potatoes were not associated with a higher risk of diabetes: their effect was virtually neutral.

The positive effects of fibers and the problem of accompanying foods Problems with potatoes are the type of cooking – confirm Stefano Erzegovesi, specialist in food science and psychiatry -. To consume boiled potatoes that’s fine, they are better than white pasta and rice because they contain many more fibers: a standard portion of pasta (80 grams) contains 2.08 grams of fiber; a standard serving of white rice (80 grams) contains 1.12 grams of fiber; a standard serving of potatoes (400 grams) contains 6.4 grams of fiber. On the other hand, when the potatoes are eaten roasted or in the pur the problem becomes the accompanying foods: roast potatoes are in fact the favorite side dish of fatty meats and in pur is always added butter and cheese.

In fact, in the study of Danish citizens, the researchers pointed out that people who ate more potatoes also consumed more butter, red meat and sugary drinks, foods known to increase the risk of diabetes. Knowing that vegetables reduce the risk of diabetes is crucial, but what about

to we cannot argue that potatoes have a benefit in terms of preventing type 2 diabetes, but neither can we say that they are harmful to health if consumed in a healthy way.

How to accompany boiled vegetables in a tasty way So how to put into practice healthy cooking with potatoes? They should be prepared in a simple way – suggests Erzegovesi – and ideally they are boiled and accompanied, as per the Mediterranean tradition, by other fiber-rich vegetables: dark green vegetables (for example potato salad with parsley, spinach, chard, herbs, turnip tops, broccoli, broccoli), but also onions (onion soup with potatoes), leeks (potage parmentier, creamed potatoes and leeks) e beets (potato and beetroot salad).

How to lower the glycemic index To further lower theglycemic index potatoes you can opt for a simple and effective trick: cool them in the refrigerator (the belief that storage in the fridge makes them toxic is not true)

. So in the warm seasons recommends Stefano Erzegovesi – we can prepare the cold Pantelleria salad with potatoes, parsley, capers, extra virgin olive oil, hand-shredded fresh basil and, if you like, a few drops of white vinegar. In the cold seasons instead we can opt for the potato salad kept in the refrigerator and heated the next day. Each cThe cooling/heating cycle of potatoes increases the percentage of resistant starch which, in addition to lower the glycemic loadit is not absorbed (therefore it means fewer calories) and, dulcis in fundo, when it arrives in the colon it works as prebiotic (favorite food of our friendly gut bacteria). Finally another easy way to lower the glycemic load l' addition of white vinegar (another ingredient often used in traditional Mediterranean potato salads).